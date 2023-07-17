Turkey to purchase aircraft for wild fire fighting from Russia — Erdogan

ISTANBUL, July 17. /TASS/. Turkey is interested in acquiring aircraft for wild fire fighting from Russia, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told a press conference on Monday.

"Unfortunately, forest fires are raging across our country again. Yesterday fires broke out at five various spots in the provinces of Mugla, Mersin and Canakkale, with most of them taken under control," he said.

"Our helicopters and jets continue intense work. In addition to them we will hold negotiations with Russia as we will try to purchase aircraft for fire fighting from it," the president added.