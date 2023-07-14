SLB oilfield services corporation halts shipments of products to Russia

NEW YORK, July 15. /TASS/. One of the world’s biggest oilfield services corporations SLB (formerly Schlumberger) has halted shipments of products and technology into Russia, according to a statement released on the company’s website on Friday.

"SLB today announced that it is halting shipments of products and technology into Russia from all SLB facilities worldwide in response to the continued expansion of international sanctions. This follows SLB’s previous ban on shipments from the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union and Canada into Russia," the statement reads.

Beginning in March 2022, SLB took voluntary measures to curtail its Russian activity and announced that it would make no new investments in Russia and would not deploy new technology used in its services business over the conflict in Ukraine.