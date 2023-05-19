Cuba, Russia sign several agreements to deepen cooperation in various fields

HAVANA, May 19. /TASS/. Representatives of Russia and Cuba signed several agreements on expanding cooperation in a number of areas following the 20th meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation held in Havana on Thursday,

Notably, Russia’s Federal Customs Service and the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment of Cuba signed a protocol on administrative cooperation, exchange of information, and mutual assistance within the framework of the unified system of tariff preferences of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told reporters on Thursday that Russia is coordinating the structure of activity of Russian banks in Cuba and the transition to the settlement of projects in rubles. "We are coordinating the format of the activities of Russian banks in Cuba, and we are moving to settlements on projects in rubles," he said.

Chernyshenko recalled that in March Cuba began to accept Mir cards in local ATMs. He also noted that Russian companies are considering investing in the development of new hotel infrastructure in Cuba. "Our investors are considering the possibility of investing in the development of new hotel infrastructure," Chernyshenko added.