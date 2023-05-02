Lukoil oil output rises by 7.1%, gas — by 7.6% in 2022

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Lukoil increased oil and condensate production, excluding the West Qurna-2 project, by 7.1% to 85 mln metric tons by the end of 2022. Gas production, taking into account international projects, increased by 7.6% to 34.6 billion cubic meters (bcm), the company said on Thursday.

The volume of the company’s gas output in Russia in 2022 increased by 10% compared to 2021 to 17.7 bcm, thanks to the acquisition of mining assets in Western Siberia.

Furthermore, the company stated that there was a planned increase in oil production at priority projects in 2022.

Lukoil's general hydrocarbon production in 2022 was 2.3 mln barrels of oil equivalent per day, with 76% being liquid hydrocarbons and 24% being natural and associated gas. Excluding the West Qurna-2 project, the company's hydrocarbon production climbed by 7%, owing to the acquisition of producing assets in Russia, Azerbaijan, and Mexico, as well as the dynamics of OPEC+ limitations. Production increased by 3.4% excluding purchased assets.