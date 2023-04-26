Russia needs SWIFT reconnected to agricultural bank — envoy

GENEVA, April 26. /TASS/. Russia wants to see a permanent solution on the issue of reconnecting the Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT, permanent representative to the UN in Geneva Gennady Gatilov said on Wednesday.

"We need not only solutions for each specific case, but we need a systemic solution to reconnect the Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT, so that this bank can work," Gatilov said.

Western countries do not intend to reintegrate the Russian Agricultural Bank with SWIFT, foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday. If the West wants to solve the food shortage problem systematically, this bank should simply be reconnected to SWIFT, he added.