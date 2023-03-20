No progress in reconnection of Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT — official

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. No progress has been achieved in reconnecting the Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters on Monday.

"I can tell you that representatives of the Russian Agricultural Bank are members of our Russian interdepartmental delegation and are analyzing developments. The conclusion we are arriving at now is that, regrettably, there is no progress in the reconnection of the Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT," the diplomat said.

"Attempts to perform any exchange of financial messages, make something, including on a one-time basis, did not have their development," Vershinin said. "Essentially, such attempts are doomed to be unsuccessful in such one-off variant on some platforms without the reconnection to SWIFT. We need a real resolution of problems when making transactions as regards Russian agricultural commodities, products and fertilizers," he added.