Comex gold price surpasses $1,900 per troy ounce first time since May 2022

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The price of gold on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) rose above $1,900 per troy ounce for the first time since May 2022, the trading platform reported on Thursday.

At the peak, the price reached $1,902.9 per troy ounce. By 16:50 Moscow time, gold was trading at $1,900.5 per ounce (+1.15%).

Later, the price of gold grew by 1.31% and reached $1,903.6 per troy ounce. At the same time, the price of silver during trading on the Comex amounted to $24.26 per troy ounce (+3.32%).