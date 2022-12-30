China, Russia to build up cooperation in trade and energy sphere — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, December 30. /TASS/. China and Russia should ramp up cooperation in the trade-economic and energy sphere, President Xi Jinping said on Friday during the video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Our countries should proactively build up productive pragmatic cooperation in trade and economy, energy and financial sphere, and in the sphere of agriculture, use existing working mechanisms and channels for the dialog for this purpose," the Chinese leader said, cited by CCTV.

Beijing and Moscow should interact, taking advantages of each other in consideration, Xi Jinping said. Russia and China should not confine themselves in traditional energy spheres and should promote in parallel joint projects in the segment of alternative low-carbon energy sources.