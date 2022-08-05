51% of foreign retailers halted operations in Russian stores — research

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. About a quarter of foreign retailers that leased spaces in Russian shopping centers decided to halt operations in the country while 51% suspended such operations, CORE.XP company said in its research.

Analysts researched shopping centers in ten Russian cities with the population from 300,000 to more than a million.

"27% of foreign retailers that had leased spaces in Russian shopping centers decided to terminate their operations in Russia; 51% of retailers suspended operations and 22% are in the course of restructuring at present. Fashion segment account for the majority of brands that suspended operations (70%)," the research reads.

The representation of international brands in shopping centers of Russian regions is smaller than in Moscow, about 27% of floor spaces (up to 40% in Moscow), according to the research. The average share of foreign stores opened through partners ranges from 5% to 40%, analysts said.