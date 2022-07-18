New EU sanctions against Russia target gold, dual-use goods — Szijjarto

VIENNA, July 18. /TASS/. The new sanctions against Russia the Foreign Ministers of the EU countries agreed on in Brussels on Monday provide for a ban on the purchase of gold in Russia and the supply of dual-use goods there, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, told reporters.

He added that the seventh sanctions package will be finalized later on Monday by the permanent representatives of the EU countries.

"The plans include an embargo on the purchase of gold, tightening rules on trade in so-called dual-use goods, further restrictions on government purchases and deposit taking, as well as bans on other services, mainly related to accounting, auditing and tax advice," the minister said as quoted by the MIT agency.

Szijjarto also said that, at the suggestion of his country's government, a clause was included in the list of new sanctions that would allow Sberbank to fulfill its obligations to former Hungarian partners and clients. Caught under sanctions, Sberbank was forced to stop the work of its subsidiary in Hungary.