Amur Region signs about 20 agreements at Vladivostok forum, launches major projects

BLAGOVESHCHENSK, September 9. /TASS/. The Amur Region signed about 20 agreements, launched a project to build an international business center in Blagoveshchensk, and opened a new branch of the Warrior Center - during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, the regional government said.

"On the forum's sidelines, the region presented its investment potential, launched the construction of an international business center in Blagoveshchensk, and during the forum the Russian president opened the region's branch of the Warrior Center. The regional government has signed about 20 agreements," the government reported.

The Amur Region's delegation led by Governor Vasily Orlov arrived at the forum with a detailed list of projects and ready-made agreements. The agreements were signed with federal institutions, commercial companies and regional partners on infrastructures, construction, tourism, digital economy, and culture. A significant part of these agreements is the logical result of a long preparatory work that will become the basis for the projects' implementation in the coming years, the governor stressed.

The international business center's construction is a key item on the program aimed at building up Blagoveshchensk's status as a center for cross-border business cooperation, he continued. The new facility will host business missions, exhibitions, and negotiations with international counterparts.

The Russia-China agenda

During the forum, the governor participated in a meeting of the Russian-Chinese Intergovernmental Commission on Investment Cooperation led by Denis Manturov, Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister, and Ding Xuexiang, Deputy Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China. The meeting participants outlined three systemic directions for the commission's further work: constant monitoring and targeted support of projects, better awareness of the business community about investment opportunities, and the search for new forms of attracting financial resources to implement joint projects.

The interstate cooperation is becoming more practical, the governor said. "The agenda focused mostly on Russian-Chinese relations," he added. "The cities of Blagoveshchensk and Heihe are leaders in building interstate relations." the governor said. The support from Chinese counterparts confirms the interest in joint infrastructure and logistics projects that are important for the Amur Region's economy, the governor noted.

Key agreements

The signed agreements include documents signed with the Roscongress Foundation on the development of the Russian-Chinese Business Cooperation Competence Center, established in Blagoveshchensk in compliance with instructions from the president. This center will become a platform to support trade and investment initiatives, create expert and educational programs, and to follow-up projects with Chinese counterparts.

Two documents inked with DOM.RF are on the construction of a multifunctional community center on the Golden Mile and on the development in the region of "green" construction - technologies and standards aimed at cutting energy intensity and carbon footprint in the construction industry. An agreement with Vimpelcom is on development of the digital economy and telecom infrastructures to ensure easier access to the high-speed Internet and digital services in the region's remote areas.

Special attention is paid to social initiatives: an agreement with Russian Railways provides for tax benefits in exchange for the renovation of a summer camp for children and a sanatorium - to upgrade recreation infrastructures for the region's children. Another agreement was signed with the Soyuzmultfilm Animation Studio to create a themed space for family leisure, using characters from Soviet and Russian cartoons - to expand cultural and leisure opportunities in the region and to develop domestic tourism.

Tourism and cluster projects

The Amur Region signed a cooperation agreement with the Chukotka Autonomous Region in tourism. The document provides for joint routes, the exchange of experience in development of tourism infrastructures, and in promotion of Russian Arctic and Far Eastern destinations on a single platform. An agreement with Solovyevsky Mine is on a historical and cultural tourism cluster on Relochny Lane in Blagoveshchensk - the project will focus on preserving and presenting local history, attracting tourists and organizing related infrastructures.

Logistics and major infrastructure projects

When speaking at the forum's different sessions, the Amur Region's Governor Vasily Orlov focused on international logistics as a strategic direction in the region's development. Priority projects include building of the Dzhalinda (Russia) - Mohe (China) combined automobile and railway bridge that will lead to the road connecting the region with the Northern Sea Route. Such transport solutions will create new corridors for exports, will cut logistics costs and will open access to Arctic routes, the governor said.

Export expansion

During the forum, the governor had a meeting with a delegation from Belarus, where the parties discussed building up the trade, supplies of Amur agricultural products, supplies of Belarusian machinery, and the creation of joint ventures. The delegations paid special attention to humanitarian cooperation and knowledge exchange in the agro-industrial sector. These contacts may become a source for additional sites to sale agricultural products and to localize industrial production in the Amur Region.

Results

Based on results of the Eastern Economic Forum in 2026, the Amur Region has confirmed its status of a key Far Eastern region in attracting investments and developing international cooperation. The implementation of signed agreements and launched projects will create new jobs, improve the quality of life in the region, and will build up the region's position in the Far East's economic space. The governor noted that the regional team had completed the planned program and was ready to be working at the implementation stage.