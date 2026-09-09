Russia-India partnership will be strengthening — Indian Ministry of Commerce

NEW DELHI, September 9. /TASS/. Russian-Indian cooperation has stood the test of time and will continue to develop and grow stronger, India Commerce and Industry Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia told TASS, on the sidelines of the Innoprom. India international industrial exhibition.

"We have a very deep and long-standing partnership, and it has stood the test of time. And I think it will grow stronger as we go along," he said.

According to the official, Russia and India are continuing their engagement in areas that have already become traditional. "We expect cooperation in these traditional areas to expand, and, of course, there is an opportunity to explore new areas," he noted.

Among New Delhi's priorities, the official cited technology, joint manufacturing, critical minerals, AI, and innovation.

"There are lot of projects happening, and we are exploring new ones," he said.

Bhatia expressed hope that Russian and Indian companies would engage in productive discussions at the Innoprom. India exhibition.

"We are hoping it will result in some new projects," he concluded.