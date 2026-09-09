MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian gas could serve as a more affordable alternative for European nations if Europeans were guided by common sense, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Logically and based on common sense, Europeans should, of course, be seeking cheaper energy sources and cheaper gas," the Kremlin spokesman said. "Russian gas - whether pipeline gas or liquefied natural gas (LNG), although LNG is always sold at spot prices - could long ago have become that cheaper option for them."

The spokesman was responding to a question about whether European countries had approached Russia after exchange gas prices in Europe surged past $950 per thousand cubic meters.