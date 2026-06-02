Russia’s population supplied with underground water reserves — minister

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia’s population is generally supplied with underground water reserves, although their distribution across regions is uneven, Russian Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov said in an interview with TASS ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The country’s population as a whole is supplied with underground water reserves. However, the distribution of underground drinking water is uneven. Karelia, Kalmykia, Dagestan, Chuvashia, the Vologda Region, Leningrad Region, Kurgan Region, Chelyabinsk Region, Omsk Region, and Astrakhan Region are experiencing shortages of underground drinking water. This is due to various reasons – naturally elevated water mineralization, permafrost in some areas, and low water abundance in aquifers in others," he said.

Kozlov also noted that large cities use rivers and reservoirs – surface water sources – to ensure water supply.

According to him, regional authorities apply to the Natural Resources Ministry, and geological exploration of underground water reserves for water-deficient territories is carried out annually with federal budget funding.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place on June 3-6. The forum’s main theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." The program is focused on shaping a new model of global development amid the transformation of the world economy.

The agenda includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the International Youth Forum "Day of the Future," and the Pharmaceutical Security Forum. The cultural program will feature the Petersburg Seasons festival, as well as the traditional SPIEF Sports Games.

The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the forum’s general information partner.