MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The participation of more than 130 countries in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) reflects the emergence of sovereign cooperation as an alternative to failed globalism, Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said.

"More than 130 countries will be represented at the Saint Petersburg Economic Forum this week as sovereign cooperation replaces failed globalism," Dmitriev wrote on X.

Roscongress previously announced that representatives from over 130 countries and territories have confirmed their participation in the SPIEF, which will take place from June 3 to 6. This year, the event will be held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.