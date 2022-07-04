Reserved, Cropp, House, Mohito stores in Russia acquired by UAE’s Far East Services

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Shares of Russia’s subsidiary of the Polish retailer LPP SA (Reserved, Cropp, House, Mohito, Sinsay brands) RE Trading have been acquired by Far East Services - FZCO registered in the United Arab Emirates, according to the information on the Unified National Register of Legal Entities.

Far East Services - FZCO has acquired 95% of the retailer’s authorized share capital, according to the document. Another 5% has been purchased by Director General of LPP S.А. in Russia Anna Pilyugina.

LPP decided to sell its Russian subsidiary in late April. In May the company announced the stores it owned would be opened under new signs after being sold to a Chinese consortium.

LPP stock company is a Polish firm involved in design, production and distribution of wearing apparel. It manages Reserved, House, Cropp, Mohito and Sinsay brands. The company’s sales chain consists of over 2,000 stores in 26 countries.