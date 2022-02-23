Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,050 per cubic meters

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Gas prices in Europe exceeded $1,050 per 1,000 cubic meters on Wednesday, according to London’s ICE.

The price of March futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands rose to $1,050.4 per 1,000 cubic meters or 89.9 euro per MWh.

The overall increase in the gas price since the beginning of the day was nearly 12.7%.

Earlier reports said the US was gearing up to impose sanctions on a company operator of the Nord Stream 2 AG. On February 22, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that Berlin was halting the certification of the Nord Stream 2 project after Russia’s move to recognize the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Later German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the gas pipeline project was put on hold against this background.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a decision to recognize the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. The treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual aid were signed with their leaders. On February 22, the State Duma and the Federation Council ratified both documents and Putin signed the respective laws on the same day.