Russia-France trade volume rises to slightly surpass pre-pandemic level — Putin

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and France increased and slightly exceeded the pre-pandemic level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, opening negotiations with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

"The volume of trade has grown despite the pandemic. During the pandemic, it fell by 15%, and then over the 11 months of last year it grew by over 70% and reached the pre-pandemic level and slightly exceeded it in my opinion," Putin said.

Putin said he was glad to see Macron. "We haven't met for two years and, of course, there are many issues that need to be discussed directly," the Russian president said, noting that over these years contacts between the two countries have never been interrupted.

According to the Russian leader, "Our colleagues work quite confidently in the political sphere through the ministries of foreign affairs". He added that a meeting was held quite recently between the ministers of defense and the ministers of foreign affairs. "Relations in the humanitarian sphere are also developing, events related to regional cooperation have been held, more than 150 events have been held," Putin added.

In his opinion, all these facts "create a good atmosphere in order to improve general relations between the two countries".