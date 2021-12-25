MC-21 plane with Russian-made composite wing performs first flight

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The newest Russian MC-21 passenger plane with a domestically-designed composite wing carried out its first flight, Rostec press office announced Saturday.

"Today, the MC-21-300 plane with a wing produced from Russian-made polymer composite materials has performed its first flight. The plane took off from the Irkutsk Aviation Plant airstrip. The flight proceeded as planned," the company said.

The domestic materials for the wing’s bearing frame were developed in cooperation between Rosatom, Moscow State University scientists and aviation industry specialists.

According to Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov, the share of composite materials in the MC-21 plane is about 40%, which is the record high for planes of this class.

"The use of sturdy and lightweight composite materials made it possible to develop a wing with unique aerodynamic parameters, impossible for a metal wing. The improved aerodynamic made it possible to widen the MC-21 body and make the cabin wider, providing better comfort to the passengers," Chemezov said.