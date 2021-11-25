Russia will endeavor to find gas price solution acceptable for Serbia — Putin

SOCHI, November 25. /TASS/. Moscow and Belgrade will endeavor to find a solution for the gas price for Serbia that will be acceptable for the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the meeting with Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic.

"I am aware certain matters are of particular concern for you. This is related to the contract for natural gas supply to Serbia being close to the end. I believe we will come to terms. We will ask business companies to bring this work to fruition but in any case we will find the solution that will be definitely acceptable for our Serbian friends," Putin said.

The effective contract on Russian gas supplies to Serbia with the price of $270 per 1,000 cubic meters will expire at the turn of the year. Economic growth rates of the country will depend on the price under the new agreement because foreign investments in the Serbian economy directly depend on provision of gas supplies.