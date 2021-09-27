Gazprom signed contract on supplies of 4.5 bln cubic meters of gas to Hungary — company

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Gazprom has signed today a long-term contract on supply of 4.5 bln cubic meters of natural gas to Hungary annually for 15 years, the Russian gas producer says on Monday.

"Gazprom Export and MVM CEEnergy Ltd. concluded two long-term contracts for Russian gas supply to Hungary in Budapest," Gazprom said. The total volume of contracts is up to 4.5 bln cubic meters per year, and the term of each contract stands at 15 years.

Hungary will start receiving gas via the TurkStream and gas pipelines in Southeastern Europe as early as October 1, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said.

"Diversification of supply routes is an important component of new agreements. Hungary will start receiving Gazprom’s gas via the TurkStream and gas pipelines of Southeastern Europe as early as from October 1. This becomes possible mainly owing to efforts of Bulgarian, Serbian, and Hungarian companies on the development of national gas transport systems," Miller is cited as saying.

Gazprom delivered 8.6 bln cubic meters of gas to Hungary in 2020.