Southeastern Asia countries become largest importers of Russian pork, says bank

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Southeastern Asia countries have become the largest importers of Russian pork as supplies to the region reached 65% in the total export structure by the end of January-April 2021, Rosselkhozbank said in a statement on Thursday.

"Products of Russian pig keepers are traditionally widely sought after in countries of Eastern and Southeastern Asia. Their share in the structure of Russian export deliveries equaled 50% at the beginning of last year, whereas in first four months of 2021 their share increased to 65%, or 45,000 tonnes in volume terms," the statement said.

The decline in the exchange rate of the national currency and the opening of new export directions enabled Russian pork producers to increase supplies to other markets, the bank's experts believe. Pork exports from Russia gained 30% in January-April 2021 to over 69,000 against 53,000 in the previous year.

Vietnam was the largest importer of Russian pork as deliveries to the country soared five-fold in first four months of this year to over 36,000 tonnes compared to 7,000 tonnes in the previous year, according to Rosselkhozbank.