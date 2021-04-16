Kremlin confident in Russia’s economic stability despite new US sanctions

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The stability of the Russian economy is fully guaranteed, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov replied to reporters on Friday, when asked if the Russian economy would weather the new restrictive measures imposed by Washington.

"[Russia’s] macroeconomic stability is fully ensured, our regulator is acting moderately and successfully, the efficiency of our economic bloc is recognized internationally."

"We see no reason to doubt this effectiveness," the Kremlin official added.

US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to impose sanctions on Russia on April 15. Particularly, the United States prohibits its companies from directly acquiring Russian debt liabilities issued by the Central Bank, the National Wealth Fund and the Finance Ministry after June 14, 2021.