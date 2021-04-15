Biden signs order on introducing sanctions against Russia.
Russia can cope with possible disconnection from Western payment systems - expert
The use of Mir payments system abroad can be limited under the sanctions regime, he said
US to announce sanctions linked with Russia’s sovereign debt — Reuters
The sanctions, according to The New York Times, will come into effect from June 14
NATO concentrating over 40,000 troops near Russian border
The American troops are now redeploying from continental North America to Europe through the Atlantic, Russia’s Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said
Turkey notifies Russia of US warships’ transit to Black Sea
A source in Turkey’s Foreign Ministry told TASS earlier on Friday that two US warships would enter the Black Sea through the Bosporus Strait on April 14 and 15 and stay there until May 4-5
Russia rules to denounce double tax treaty with the Netherlands
Earlier, press officer of the Dutch Finance Ministry Remco Raus told TASS that the Dutch government was still in talks with the Russian authorities on the revision of the agreement on avoiding double taxation
Russia working towards stopping to use West-controlled payment systems — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister stressed that Russia’s position concerning Washington’s sanction policy remained unchanged
Azerbaijan concerned about Armenia’s talks with Russia on modernizing its army
At the same time, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev did not rule out peaceful coexistence of Armenians and Azerbaijanis
Sputnik V tests in Slovakia are in favor of Russian jab — president
Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger called on Monday for a constructive dialogue in society and scientific community over the use of Russia’s vaccine
Russia’s anti-hypersonic missile radar to enter combat duty in Arctic by July
Two more stations will enter service in the Arctic region by late 2021
Security chief warns Kiev may stage provocations to launch military actions against Crimea
With Washington’s backing, Ukraine has been voicing plans to establish control over Crimea’s soil by force ever more often, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said
Ukrainian steps in Donbass sparked by West’s connivance, Russian embassy in Paris says
Press Office Chief of the Russian Embassy in Paris Sergei Parinov dismissed claims that Russia is posing a threat to Ukraine
Russia restricts air service with Turkey from April 15 to June 1
The move is taken in view of the threat of the new coronavirus strain
Russian Navy warships eliminate enemy aircraft over Black Sea in drills
The teams of the shipborne air defense combat posts detected and identified adversary air targets. The aircraft were notionally destroyed by the warships’ air defense weapons as the air objects came within a destruction range
S7 suspends flights to Turkey from April 15 to June 1 until further notice
Earlier on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Russia was restricting passenger air traffic with Turkey between April 15 and June 1 due to a new outbreak of coronavirus in that country
Russian troops to start receiving Okhotnik strike drone in 2024 — official
The official reiterated that these drones can operate under control of a fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet pilot
Turkey’s Istanbul Canal bid may undermine Russia’s support of its regional allies — expert
The pundit believes that the construction of the waterway is a continuation of Ankara’s policy aimed at establishing itself as a regional center of power
President Aliyev: Baku awaiting answer on Iskander missiles allegedly used by Armenia
According to the Azerbaijani leader, Iskander missiles were used after Shusha’s liberation
Biden considers phone call with Putin constructive, White House says
On Tuesday, Putin and Biden had the second phone call since Biden’s assumption of office as the US President
Russia forced to take measures over NATO’s stepped-up Black Sea activity, says official
Under these conditions, Russia "is forced to take measures to ensure the security of its territory," but at the same time, "is interested in conducting negotiations on a political settlement of the situation," Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev added
Press review: Russia reinforces border and US’ anti-Nord Stream 2 crusade proven futile
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, April 9
Putin outlines approaches to political settlement in Ukraine to Biden
Earlier, the White House also reported that the two presidents had had a phone conversation
Putin suggests increasing cosmonauts’ salaries by 50-70%
The increase in salaries will have a positive impact on allowances, Putin noted
Lavrov urges German defense minister to answer questions about Navalny affair
It was at a Bundeswehr clinic that poisonous substances in the Russian blogger's body were detected, the top diplomat recalled
CNN website replaces photo of 'Russian tanks' with Zelensky wearing body armor
Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova castigated CNN’s ploy to spread disinformation about Russia’s alleged preparations for war with Ukraine by pointing to the footage featuring Ukrainian tanks in the TV channel’s report which was purported to be 'Russian'
US will not participate in Donbass conflict but shift emphasis on Crimea, says expert
The deputy director of the Institute of CIS Countries predicts that the United States will be building up different pressures on Donbass, but at the same time refrain from interference in a military conflict there, should it flare up
Kremlin says premature to speak about details of Putin-Biden summit meeting
This is a new proposal and it will be studied and analyzed, the Kremlin spokesman said
Russian tech firm develops world’s first ‘diving’ patrol ship
It can be used for protection and as a rescue or research vessel, according to the developer
Russia vows to ensure its citizens’ safety if situation deteriorates in Ukraine
Kiev and its patrons in the West will bear full responsibility for such an escalation, Sergei Ryabkov said
Russian Army to set up first military unit armed with strike robots
Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected on Friday the fulfillment of the defense procurement plan at the 766th Production and Technological Enterprise in Nakhabino outside Moscow that develops and manufactures robotic vehicles of various designation
Press review: Biden calls Putin asking to meet and will new EU sanctions harm JCPOA talks
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, April 14
‘Hardly anything to rejoice about’: Moscow dismayed over Turkish drones in Donbass
Turkish exports to various countries are "a serious issue," Russia's deputy foreign minister said
Kremlin: Opinions on Ukraine aired on Russian TV don’t indicate Moscow's official position
According to the Kremlin spokesman, the events in Ukraine attract the attention of the Russian public
Russia must uphold its status of leading nuclear and space power — Putin
The space sector is directly linked with defense, the president stressed
Diplomat slams CNN for palming off TV clip of Ukrainian tanks as Russia ‘readying’ for war
This is just inappropriate, Maria Zakharova said
‘US policy is the polar opposite’: Diplomat fires back at Psaki’s ‘predictability’ remark
Over the past 10 years, the US has become the most unpredictable state, Maria Zakharova said
Kremlin does not rule out Russia’s disconnection from Western payment systems
In one form or another, restrictions against Russia are used by a number of states that pursue the goal of containing Russia, the Kremlin spokesman noted
Putin to address Federal Assembly with annual message on April 21
The Kremlin spokesman preferred to keep quiet about the themes of the forthcoming address
Yuri Gagarin image lights up Dubai’s Burj Khalifa
The ceremony marked the 60th anniversary of the first space flight
Erdogan tells Zelensky Turkey will not recognize ‘Crimea’s annexation’
Turkish President expressed support to Ukraine’s initiative of the Crimean Platform
Russia’s latest nuclear-powered sub proves its worth in Arctic ice, says Navy chief
The strategic nuclear-powered sub Knyaz Vladimir "fully justifies its designation and no damage was registered upon its surfacing," the Navy chief said
Biden suggests Putin consider personal meeting in near future
The Kremlin press service stressed that the presidents expressed "readiness to continue the dialogue on key areas of ensuring global security which would meet interests of not just Russia and the US but the whole international community as well"
