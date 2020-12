MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Moscow is not involved in hacker attacks on US government bodies and companies, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Russia is not involved in such attacks, namely this one. We state this officially and firmly," he said.

According to the spokesman, "any accusations of Russia’s involvement are absolutely baseless, they are more likely to be a continuation of blind Russophobia that is resorted to in case of any incident."