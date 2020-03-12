Gazprom Neft does not see threats to its oil supplies to Europe

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft does not see any threats on the side of Saud Arabia for their share of the European market, Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom Neft Alexander Dyukov told reporters on Thursday.

"As far as placement of our oil volumes are concerned, including on the European market, I do not see any obstacles or threats of our failure to place there the oil volumes we are producing and planning to export to Europe. Almost the whole volume we are producing has been contracted and sold this year," Dyukov said.

OPEC+ agreement participants failed to decide on further oil production cuts in view of the falling demand due to the coronavirus spread last week. All the limitations of oil production will be lifted from April 1.