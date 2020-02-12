Coronavirus will not stop Russian electronic industry, ministry says

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. A shortage of radio electronic components produced in China is not ruled out but this will not lead to shutdown of the Russian industry, head of department of the Russian Ministry of Industry Vasily Shpak told TASS on Wednesday.

"I do not believe it will be critical. Yes, the shortage may occur for some individual positions but this will not lead to a stop of the Russian electronic industry or a sizable deficit across the whole product range," Shpak said.

The case in point now is a weekly delay in components supply because of extended holidays in Chinese enterprises, the official said. "The risk of shortage occurrence for certain positions exists in such conditions, if Chinese manufacturers continue delaying. However, I am confident the China’s government controls the situation, it is interested in this, and the production start with required safety measures maintained is in its interests," Shpak added.