Gazprom plans to keep gas exports to Europe at level of previous years

VIENNA, January 28. /TASS/. Russian gas giant Gazprom plans to maintain gas exports to non-CIS countries at the level of previous years, head of Gazprom Export, Elena Burmistrova said speaking at the European Gas Conference.
"In 2019, Gazprom’s export to non-CIS countries amounted to 199.3 bln cubic meters of gas, taking into account 382 mln cubic meters delivered to our new destination - to China ... One thing is clear - Gazprom was and remains the largest exporter of natural gas in Europe and the world. In the mid-term, we expect export to Europe to remain at the level that has been achieved over the past years with adjustments that are related to weather conditions," Burmistrova said.