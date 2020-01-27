Gazprom supplies first billion cubic meters of gas over TurkStream pipeline

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Gazprom has supplied the first billion cubic meters of natural gas over the TurkStream gas pipeline, the Russian gas holding said on Monday.

"About 54% of this volume were delivered to the Turkish gas market and around 46% — to the Turkish-Bulgarian border," the company says.

Commercial deliveries over the pipeline started on January 1, 2020. Presidents of Russia and Turkey held the official opening ceremony of the TurkStream on January 8 in Istanbul.

Throughput capacity of the 930-km long gas pipeline is 31.5 bln cubic meters of gas per year. The first line with the capacity of 15.75 bln cubic meters of gas is intended for consumers in Turkey and the other one for Southern and Southeastern European nations.