‘Soft’ contract for 10 MC-21 with Malaysia signed during aircraft’s development

SOCHI, October 28. /TASS/. Russia and Malaysia signed a "soft" (non-binding, no advance payment) contract for the supply of ten MC-21 aircraft at the stage of preparation for its serial production, Russia’s Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said in an interview with TASS as part of the Russia-Africa Forum.

"For example, about 10 aircraft were discussed with Malaysia at the stage of preparation for serial production. But, once again, these are soft agreements, so far without strict obligations," he said. "We expect that completion of certification tests of the aircraft, obtaining a certificate, including the European one, will give a serious impetus to promotion on the international market. Interest is already high," the minister added.

In early October, Manturov said that Russia could provide Malaysia with a state loan for the purchase of Russian aircraft. According to him, it was discussed by the government. The minister did not specify the amount of a possible loan, but explained that it was primarily a state loan for deliveries of Russian helicopters, as well as Be-200, Sukhoi Super Jet and MC-21 aircraft. An official loan application from Malaysia has not been received, he noted.