Russia’s MC-21 medium-haul liner makes first international flight

ISTANBUL, September 16. /TASS/. Russia’s medium-haul passenger liner MC-21 has made its debut international flight from Zhukovsky [airport] to Istanbul, a TASS correspondent reports. The plane arrived at Ataturk Airport for the festival Tekhnofest.

This is the first international flight and first public display of this plane outside Russia, which is still in the development phase. The MC-21 performed its first flight in 2017. It was demonstrated to the public at large for the first time at the air show MAKS in September 2019.