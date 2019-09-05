Russia builds MC-21 jet on its own, although was ready to cooperate with US — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia was ready to cooperate with the United States in the production of specific components for its MC-21 jet but eventually decided to build the aircraft completely on its own, President Vladimir Putin said, speaking at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday.

"It would be appropriate to cooperate [with the US in the production of components and parts for the MC-21 — TASS], we were ready to purchase the proper American materials, since they buy large quantities of titanium from us and produce Boeings from our titanium," Putin said.

But it was decided that the MC-21 aircraft would be assembled from domestic parts.

"Perhaps to some extend it is good, because there will be our own materials, we will not depend on anyone in this sense," the president said.

Earlier on Thursday, Putin branded the detention of Russian citizens abroad conducted at the US request as very bad practice and pointed out that these arrests might be provoked by competition.

The president also clarified the situation with the employee of the engine corporation who was accused of stealing secrets by the US

"The United Engine Corporation made a new Russian engine. This is our first high-tech product in 28 years. This is an enterprise with very good expertise and excellent scientific base. Indeed, we signed a contract with an Italian company for consultations — this is common practice worldwide and an open commercial work with European partners," Putin explained.