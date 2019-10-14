Serbian part of Turkish Stream to be completed by end of 2019, president says

BELGRADE, October 14. / TASS /. The Serbian part of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline will be finished by the end of this year, said Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during a meeting with Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko on Monday.

Answering Matvienko’s question whether the project will be completed and whether there are any questions for the Russian side, Vucic answered: "Dear Valentina Ivanovna, we will finish everything, as we promised, before the end of the year. But I think that the Bulgarians will not."