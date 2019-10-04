Gas transit price for Ukraine to be determined by current tariffs in Europe — top brass

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The price of natural gas transit via Ukraine will be fixed in accordance with current European laws, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday in an interview with the Business FM radio station.

"The transit price in accordance with European legislation will be determined under such laws. This is not the cost of pumping per 1,000 cubic meters and per 100 kilometers, as it was earlier. This will be the price related to entry and exit from the gas transport system. This is what should be paid for," Novak said.