Yakutia Airlines signs agreement of intent to buy 10 Superjets, official says

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Yakutia Airlines has concluded agreements of intent with aircraft manufacturers to acquire ten Sukhoi Superjet-100, five MC-21 aircraft, Andrei Fedotov, Permanent Representative of the republic of Yakutia to the Russian President, told TASS after signing agreements at the MAKS-2019 international aerospace show.

"Agreements of intent were signed to acquire 10 additional Superjets for Yakutia Airlines. We also announced plans to purchase first five MC-21 aircraft, but here we have great requirements: the range must be increased without losing of economic feasibility. We should be able to fly on these planes from Yakutsk to Moscow without problems, and then they will come to replace the Boeing 737, which we operate today," he said.

It is planned to use these aircraft at the Yakutia airline, which carries out transportation along main routes. Fedotov added that as part of the air show, an agreement was also signed on the supply of eight IL-114-300. This aircraft should become a replacement for the An-24 and An-26 and be used by Polar Airlines, which mainly conducts regional flights. The carrier should receive three aircraft in 2023, another five - until 2026.

On Thursday, Yakutia plans to conclude an agreement on the purchase of a new domestic Ansat helicopter at MAKS-2019 airshow.

About airliners

The Sukhoi Superjet 100 is a modern fly-by-wire twin engine regional jet. The airliner was designed and spearheaded by Sukhoi, a division of the Russian civil aerospace company (UAC). Its maiden flight was conducted on 19 May 2008. Commercial passenger flights began in 2011. The flight range of the basic version is 4,400 km, capacity - 98 passengers. The largest operators of the SSJ-100 are Russia’s Aeroflot and Mexico’s Interjet.

The MC-21 is a medium-haul narrow-body passenger jet being developed by the United Aircraft Corporation. It may come in two configurations - the MC-21-200 (seating 132 to 165 passengers) and the MC-21-300 (163 to 211). Another configuration, the MC-21-400 with up to 250 seats, is also planned. Currently, only the MC-21-300 plane is being developed. It performed its first flight at the end of May 2017.

The IL-114-300 turboprop aircraft is designed to carry up to 70 passengers or up to 7 tonnes of cargo on regional routes. The construction of the first prototype is planned for 2019, the start of serial deliveries is scheduled for 2022. This aircraft is expected to replace imported vessels of a similar class and outdated domestic aircraft, the production of which has been discontinued.

MAKS-2019

The MAKS-2019 international aerospace show is to run in the town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow on August 27 - September 1. The event’s organizers are Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry and Rostec. 827 companies from 33 countries are taking part in the show.