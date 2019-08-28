Russian aircraft firm in talks with India on delivery of 21 MiG-29 fighter jets

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, August 28. /TASS/. Russia’s MiG Aircraft Corporation is holding negotiations with India on the delivery of 21 MiG-29 fighter jets, MiG CEO Ilya Tarasenko said at the MAKS-2019 international aerospace show on Wednesday.

"The request [from India] is at the stage of negotiations," the chief executive said, replying to a question about a contract with India on fighter planes.

The Economic Times earlier reported that the Indian Air Force, which is facing an acute shortage of combat aircraft, was in talks with Russia on the purchase of 21 MiG-29 light fighter jets.

The MAKS-2019 international aerospace show runs in the town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow on August 27 - September 1. The event’s organizers are Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry and the state hi-tech corporation Rostec. A total of 827 companies from 33 countries are taking part in the aerospace show, including 184 foreign firms.