Top Russian security official slams West for triggering crises, conflicts

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The West seeks to stage provocations in the countries that pursue independent policies, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

"The world is no longer unipolar. The West’s dominance is becoming a thing of the past. Russia, China, India, Brazil and other countries of the Global South and East are turning into the new centers of economic growth and political influence," Shoigu pointed out at a plenary meeting of the Security Council’s Scientific and Expert Board.

"Still, the West continues to act as it always does, using the pressure of sanctions, blackmail and threats of force," the top Russian security official noted. He stressed that "the countries that pursue independent domestic and foreign policies are singled out and subjected to unlawful actions from external forces, who interfere in their internal affairs, trigger humanitarian crises and armed conflicts."

Shoigu also emphasized that Western intelligence agencies "carry out acts of information and psychological warfare aimed at destroying the fundamental moral and cultural norms, traditional religious standards, and the institutions of marriage and the family." "History is being rewritten and the revival of Nazism is being supported," the Russian Security Council secretary noted.

Support from Global South

According to Shoigu, the need to resist external pressure and the threats and challenges of the time makes it clear that Russia and the countries of the Global South and East face "the extremely important mission of developing mechanisms to ensure equal and indivisible security for all countries."

"By banding together, we can give an appropriate response to the dangerous increase in conflict potential in various parts of the world," he went on to say. "Boosting cooperation with the countries of the Global South and East, based on mutual respect for national interests, traditions, independence and sovereignty, is one of Russia’s foreign policy priorities," Shoigu added.

"Economic growth, significant energy, water and food resources, as well as the combined human and technological potential of the countries of the Global South and East are becoming the key factors for them to strengthen security and emerge as independent centers in a multipolar world," the top Russian security official observed.

The Scientific and Expert Board held its plenary meeting under the topic of "Shaping the Architecture of Equal and Indivisible Security: The Challenges and Opportunities for the Countries of the Global South and East."