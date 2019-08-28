Several countries send in requests for purchasing Russia’s MiG-35 jet

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, August 28. /TASS/. Several countries have already notified Russia they would like to purchase its newest fighter jet MiG-35, the director of the federal service for military-technical cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, told the media at the 14th international aerospace show MAKS near Moscow.
"There’ve been several requests already. Rosoboronexport and the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) are working on this," Shugayev said.
He recalled that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday "paused in front of a life-size sample of the MiG-35 plane and asked several questions, quite professional ones, concerning the plane’s weapons and certain flight parameters."
Shugayev said that the export of MiG-35 was also crucial to Russia’s participation in the tender for the supply of 110 medium fighters for the Indian Air Force.
MiG-35 is the newest multirole generation 4++ fighter, successor of the MiG29K/KUB and MiG-29M/M2 planes. Its flight tests and international presentation took place in January 2017. Factory tests were completed in December 2017.
The MiG-35 was designed for operation in the areas of high intensity armed conflicts amid the enemy’s tight multi-level air defense. It is capable of coping with complex multipurpose tasks in a constantly changing operative and tactical situation over the battlefield and hit air, ground and naval targets.