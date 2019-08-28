Several countries send in requests for purchasing Russia’s MiG-35 jet

"There’ve been several requests already. Rosoboronexport and the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) are working on this," Shugayev said.

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, August 28. /TASS/. Several countries have already notified Russia they would like to purchase its newest fighter jet MiG-35, the director of the federal service for military-technical cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, told the media at the 14th international aerospace show MAKS near Moscow.

He recalled that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday "paused in front of a life-size sample of the MiG-35 plane and asked several questions, quite professional ones, concerning the plane’s weapons and certain flight parameters."

Shugayev said that the export of MiG-35 was also crucial to Russia’s participation in the tender for the supply of 110 medium fighters for the Indian Air Force.

MiG-35 is the newest multirole generation 4++ fighter, successor of the MiG29K/KUB and MiG-29M/M2 planes. Its flight tests and international presentation took place in January 2017. Factory tests were completed in December 2017.

The MiG-35 was designed for operation in the areas of high intensity armed conflicts amid the enemy’s tight multi-level air defense. It is capable of coping with complex multipurpose tasks in a constantly changing operative and tactical situation over the battlefield and hit air, ground and naval targets.