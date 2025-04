MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Precious metals are traded in the green on US-based Comex today, according to the trading platform.

Gold futures with delivery in June 2025 gained 3.53% to $3,095.4 per Troy ounce. Silver futures with the settlement in this May surged by 2.61% to $30.46 per Troy ounce.

Brent oil futures with delivery in June lost 1.72% to 60.56 per barrel on the ICE at the same time.