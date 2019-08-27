Kazakhstan plans to boost oil production to 100 mln tonnes in 2024

NUR-SULTAN, August 27. /TASS/. The government of Kazakhstan plans to scale up oil production from 90 mln tonnes in 2020 to 100 mln tonnes in 2024, Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov said on Tuesday at the Cabinet meeting.

"Oil production will grow from 90 mln tonnes in 2020 to 100 mln tonnes in 2024. Production will be increased on account of expanding Tengiz, Karachaganak and Kashagan fields and commissioning offshore fields," Dalenov said, presenting the socioeconomic development outlook of the country for 2020-2024.

Kazakhstan produced 90.36 mln tonnes of oil as of 2018 year-end. The country intends to produce 89 mln tonnes of oil this year.