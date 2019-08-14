Russian Transport Ministry considering proposal to restrict operation of old cars

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Transport Ministry is considering the proposal of the State Duma’s (lower house) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, Innovation and Entrepreneurship on restricting the operation of transport vehicles that have hit service life limit, a representative of the ministry’s press service told TASS on Wednesday.
"Proposals have been received, they are under consideration," the source said when asked a respective question.
The Kommersant business daily wrote earlier on Wednesday that the Duma’s Committee had suggested the operation of old transport vehicles be restricted. Major Russian car producers - Kamaz, Sollers and GAZ - have supported the proposal, the paper said.
A representative of Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry has also confirmed that a respective proposal has been received from the State Duma’s Committee on Economic Policy and Industry.