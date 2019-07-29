Around 2.5 mln Soviet-made cars still running on Russian roads

"This figure accounts for about 6% of the total car fleet in the country (as of January 1, 2019)," the analytical agency says.

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Almost 2.5 mln cars of Soviet make (before 1992) are registered in Russia, the Autostat analytical agency reports on Monday.

The Lada brand (Zhiguli, Samara and Niva) covers about 80% of such cars. The Moskvich brand ranks second with 228,000 cars registered as of the year start, Autostat notes. Zaporozhets is third with 70,000 cars, assembled in the Soviet Ukraine.

"GAZ and UAZ are following with approximately similar results (58 and 57 thousand units respectively). These are usually Volga and UAZ automobiles. Furthermore, Izh automobiles of the Soviet make can be encountered on the Russian motorways, with 44,000 units standing registered in total," Autostat reports.

The Oka brand accounts for about 4,500 cars.