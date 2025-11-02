MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Servicemen of the Russian West battlegroup eliminated up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen in the Kupyansk area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen were eliminated in the area of the settlement of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region over the past 24 hours, along with a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, a Djura armored vehicle, two cargo trucks, five pickup trucks, and two quad bikes," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost around 1,355 servicemen over the past 24 hours as a result of actions by Russian battlegroups in the area of the special military operation.

According to the statement, the enemy lost more than 180 personnel in the zone of responsibility of the North battlegroup; up to 215 as a result of actions by the West battlegroup; up to 120 - the South battlegroup; more than 520 - the Center battlegroup; up to 240 - the East battlegroup; and more than 80 servicemen - the Dnepr battlegroup.