IAEA chief to visit Minsk, Belarusian nuclear power plant — statement

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi will make a trip to Belarus on Tuesday to hold talks and visit the Ostrovets Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), the agency said in a statement.

"IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi is visiting Belarus today for high-level meetings in the capital Minsk as well as a visit to the country’s nuclear power plant (NPP)," the statement reads.

According to it, the IAEA chief and his team will "assess the situation" at the nuclear facility almost four years after the former Soviet republic’s NPP was connected to the grid and the progress it has made in addressing the findings of an IAEA review in 2021.

The visit comes as the global nuclear watchdog "is focusing on ensuring nuclear safety and security in the region," the IAEA said.

The first unit of the Ostrovets NPP, built by Atomstroyexport, an export arm of Russia’s state-run nuclear giant Rosatom, entered commercial operation in June 2021, and Unit 2 was commissioned on November 1, 2023.