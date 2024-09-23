Tensions flare up in North Caucasus since start of special military op — commander

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Tensions have been running high in Russia's North Caucasus since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine as foreign agents and various non-profit organizations (NPOs) have stepped up their activity, a senior commander told TASS.

"Before the start of the special military operation, the situation on the territory of the United Group’s area of responsibility and the zone of its special attention was fully stabilized. But with the start of the special military operation a certain aggravation began. Foreign agents, as well as various NPOs began to step up their activity," Lieutenant General Vladimir Makeyev, commander of the United Group of Forces for counter-terrorist operations in the region, said.

He also mentioned the emergence of self-radicalized citizens, usually living abroad. "And we are talking not only about natives of the territory of the North Caucasus Region, but also about citizens residing in other regions of our homeland. The Internet has a certain impact — people read, think, then decide to enter the illegal armed groups and swear an oath," Makeyev noted.

This year, the United Group of Forces for counter-terrorist operations in the North Caucasus Region marks 25 years since its establishment. The group was created in 1999 in response to the international terrorists’ intrusion into the Republic of Dagestan. Today, its primary mission remains the prevention of terrorism and extremism. The Russian National Guard, along with cooperating agencies, continues to conduct search operations in the areas where former gang bases were located and provides force support for operational activities.