New Pantsyr air defense system can be mounted on roofs to shield buildings against UAVs

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 14. /TASS/. The new Pantsyr-SMD-E surface-to-air missile/gun system modification unveiled at the Army 2024 arms show features a reduced weight that allows mounting it on the roofs of buildings to shield them against unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the Tula Design Bureau of Instrument-Making said on Wednesday.

"It is specifically designed for protecting civilian and military sites. Considering that its weight has been reduced, it can be mounted on the roofs of buildings for protection," the Design Bureau’s representative said.

"As its specific feature, the system is remotely operated and one operator can cope with the task. The operator can be located, for example, in a bunker at a distance of 500 meters and the system is controlled via fiber optics," the representative said.

The new Pantsyr modification can be armed with 48 short-range interceptor missiles, he added.

The Pantsyr self-propelled surface-to-air missile/gun system engineered by the Shipunov Design Bureau of Instrument-Making is designed to shield military, administrative and industrial facilities and areas from enemy aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles and precision weapons and to boost air defenses in repelling massive air strikes. The Russian Army operates the Pantsyr-S1 modification with a multi-channel system of locking on and tracking targets. It is capable of striking aerial targets flying at a speed of up to 1,000 m/s and at a distance of 200 meters to 20 km.