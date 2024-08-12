Russian defense firm to feature advanced precision weapons at Army 2024 arms show

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Tactical Missiles Corporation will feature the most advanced precision weapons at the Army 2024 international military-technical forum, Corporation CEO Boris Obnosov told TASS on Monday.

"At the 10th jubilee forum in 2024, we feature an impressive range of the most advanced high-precision weapons of various basing and also civilian output,’ the chief executive said.

Responding to a question about the role that the Army forum plays in accelerating the processes of developing and introducing the latest weapons produced by the Tactical Missiles Corporation, the chief executive said: "Exhibitions do not exert direct influence on the acceleration of the development of high-precision weapons. But they provide an excellent opportunity to communicate with our customers and foreign partners. This communication gives us new knowledge and helps exchange experience and determine areas for further work more accurately."

The Tactical Missiles Corporation pays close attention to its participation in various exhibitions. Over the past two decades, the corporation has participated in many international shows both in Russia and abroad, Obnosov said.

As the corporation’s chief executive said, the Army forum "is the best venue for demonstrating achievements of Russia’s defense industry and promoting its products to potential customers." The corporation has been a constant participant in all Army forums, he added.

The Army 2024 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress/Exhibition Center outside Moscow on August 12-14. The arms show features the most advanced types of armament, military and special hardware. TASS is a strategic media partner of the forum.