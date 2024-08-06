Russian Defense Ministry changes format of Army Forum amid special military op

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has changed the format of its upcoming Army exhibition and forum to focus on the special military operation in Ukraine, RBC writes, citing sources close to the ministry.

"The event will be all business, with no free access or entertainment activities. The format of the annual forum has been streamlined and updated, with the special military operation becoming the central topic," one of the sources said.

According to the source, the forum’s main goals will now be "to consolidate the efforts of product developers and manufacturers working for the special military operation, as well as to promote Russian weapons on foreign markets and demonstrate new solutions created based on the experience of the military operation."

According to the forum’s program available to RBC, this year, 15 pieces of weaponry, military and special equipment will be put on display outdoors. These include an Iskander ballistic missile system, a Tornado-S multiple rocket launcher, a Bastion coastal missile system, an ISDM remote mine delivery system, a Pantsir-S1M missile and gun system, a Tor-M2K missile system, a TOS-2 heavy flamethrower, a tank support combat vehicle, a Kornet-D1 anti-tank missile system, a T-90M tank, a 72B3A tank, a T-80BVM tank, a Malva 152 mm self-propelled gun and a Floks 120 mm self-propelled howitzer. The Rosoboronexport state arms exporter will also set up a display, consisting of 242 pieces of export-oriented weapons and equipment.

Army Forum

The Army 2024 Forum will be held at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow on August 12-14. Its exposition area will be over 340,000 square meters. The event's participants and guests will be able to see a wide range of weapons, military and special equipment.