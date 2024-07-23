Soldiers from 13 countries to ascend Mount Elbrus — Russian defense ministry

TERSKOL /Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria/, July 23. /TASS/. Soldiers of mountain units from 13 countries, including from Africa and South America, will ascend Europe’s highest peak, Mount Elbrus, as part of the Climbing for Peace event of the International Military Sports Council (CISM).

The tournament’s opening ceremony was held at the Terskol Mountain Training and Survival Center, a TASS correspondent reported.

"This outstanding event brings together army athletes from 13 countries. I am convinced that our festival will demonstrate the triumph of universal values of sport, equal possibilities and friendly atmosphere. The ascent will require not only physical stamina but also great character and a great deal of will," Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov said, adding that the popularity of the event will promote cooperation between countries.

More than 50 soldiers from 13 countries, including Armenia, Afghanistan, Brazil, India, Jordan, Iraq, Iran, China, Mongolia, Namibia, Oman, Ecuador, and Russia, will take part in the ascent. A team of soldiers who fought during the special military operation will also take part.

Annual Climbing for Peace events are organized by the International Military Sports Council. The first such event was held in Greece in 2021. In 2022 and 2023, the event was organized in Iran, where participant ascended Mount Damavand (5,610 meters), the highest volcanic peak in the Middle East.

This year, the participant will cover a distance of 12,500 meters to ascend by 3,442 meters and will finish on Elbrus’ western peak (5,642).