Russian paratroopers wipe out enemy electronic warfare station on Dnieper bank

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Paratroopers from the Russian Airborne Troops destroyed a Ukrainian electronic warfare station on the right bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region, using Lancet loitering munitions, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Using a ZALA drone, aerial reconnaissance units detected an object emitting strong radio waves. "<…> Electronic warfare specialists established that the ZALA drone spotted an enemy electronic warfare station. The pilots manning the reconnaissance drone skillfully launched Lancets toward the target and recorded the destruction of the Ukrainian electronic warfare station on the right bank of the Dnieper," the ministry specified.

Reconnaissance units track various targets using ZALA drones round the clock, the ministry added. The targets include foreign-made light armored vehicles, tanks and self-propelled enemy howitzers.